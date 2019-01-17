World Share

Is Al Shabab resurgent in Kenya?

The Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi is one of Kenya's most luxurious spots. But on Tuesday it was the scene of a terror attack. Al Shabab militants entered the compound with guns and bombs. It was the start of an almost 20-hour siege that killed at least 20 people. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation with Somalia to try and wipe out the terror group. But could their military operations abroad, be making life at home less safe? Hyder Abbasi reports.