How can Kenya counter the threat of Al Shabab?

The Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi is one of Kenya's most luxurious spots. But on Tuesday it was the scene of a terror attack. Al Shabab militants entered the compound with guns and bombs. It was the start of an almost 20-hour siege that killed at least 20 people. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation with Somalia to try and wipe out the terror group. But could their military operations abroad, be making life at home less safe? Guests: David Otto Counter terrorism specialist Stig Jarle Hansen Author of 'Al Shabaab in Somalia: The History and Ideology of a Militant Islamist Group, 2005-2012'