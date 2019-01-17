World Share

Assad's Syria: New political legitimacy?

Whatever Syria's President has done, it now looks like he's going nowhere. Time perhaps to re-set for those who called Bashar al Assad a Monster. Suddenly he's a Monster with whom it might be sensible to do business. At the Roundtable was Alexey Khlebnikov, Middle East and North Africa Expert at Russian Affairs Council; Razan Saffour, Syria Researcher at the TRT WORLD Research Centre; Dr Ian Black, Author, Journalist and Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE; and Nasim Ahmed, Analyst from the Middle East Monitor. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Syria #Assad #Turkey #Iran #Russia #Idlib #SyrianWar