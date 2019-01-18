Washington recalls thousands of federal staff

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump administration has ordered around 50,000 federal workers back to work without pay to minimise disruptions caused by the longest government shutdown in US history. President Donald Trump is standing firm on his demand for funding to build a wall along the Mexican border. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, trying to keep that campaign promise is proving costly. TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris. #UnitedStates #DonaldTrump #Washington
January 18, 2019
