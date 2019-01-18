POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Uncertainty: May calls on MPs to work together for Brexit
Brexit Uncertainty: May calls on MPs to work together for Brexit
With the dust settling on two days of high drama in London, British politicians are returning to the main task at hand. Trying to work out a plan B to deliver a workable Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May has started talks with different political factions in parliament, but so far Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the main opposition Labour party, is refusing to take part. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UnitedKingdom
January 18, 2019
