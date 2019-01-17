World Share

SAUDI V CANADA How an 18-year-old Saudi girl fled to Canada & why some don't trust her story!​

Saudi runaway Rahaf al-Qunun exploded onto the international scene after being detained in Thailand. Less than one week later she was on a first-class flight to Canada where the country’s foreign minister was waiting to receive her. Another Saudi runaway tells NEXUS why she also ran and believes reforms in Saudi Arabia are not real. Also: Did Canada exploit her? Why is she tweeting about BACON? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #SaudiArabia #Nexus #Canada