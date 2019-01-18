London Art Fair 2019 | Contemporary Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Group displays, curated spaces, photography exhibitions and prints galore... The 2019 London Art Fair is once again bringing its usual flair to the UK capital. As the first major art event of the year, the fair is setting a defiant tone in the face of Britain's political woes, showcasing the best in sculpture, photography as well as painting. Showcase's Miranda Atty brings us her selection of what should not be missed. To learn more about this year's fair, Showcase is joined by Jean Wainwright from the London studio. Jean is a Professor of Contemporary Art and Photography. #LondonArtFair #ContemporaryArt #Showcase
January 18, 2019
