Dancing with Witches | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

While art and culture may be universal, not everyone has access to it. 15% of the world's population experiences some form of disability. But an initiative - called 'Museum without Walls' - is hoping to create an exhibition experience that anyone with access to the internet can enjoy. To talk more about what this initiative aims, Showcase is joined by Ryan Nelson and Su Basbugu from the British Council. #DancingWithWitches #MuseumWithoutWalls #Showcase