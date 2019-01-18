POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
06:35
World
Dancing with Witches | Tech and the Arts | Showcase
While art and culture may be universal, not everyone has access to it. 15% of the world's population experiences some form of disability. But an initiative - called 'Museum without Walls' - is hoping to create an exhibition experience that anyone with access to the internet can enjoy. To talk more about what this initiative aims, Showcase is joined by Ryan Nelson and Su Basbugu from the British Council. #DancingWithWitches #MuseumWithoutWalls #Showcase
January 18, 2019
