Is Lebanon's power struggle ruining the country?
15:02
World
Lebanon's economy is rapidly descending towards collapse, and an eight-month political deadlock is endangering any attempts at turning the situation around. What can be done to pull Lebanon back from the brink? Guests: Mustafa Allouch Former MP with the prime minister's Future Movement party Jad Dagher Secretary General of the opposition Sabaa party Sami Nader Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs
January 18, 2019
