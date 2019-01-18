POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump threatens to devastate Turkey’s economy, but just 24-hours later takes a softer tone
02:43
World
Donald Trump vowed to devastate the Turkish economy, if a planned military operation against YPG terrorists in northern Syria went ahead. But less than 24-hours after the tweet, Trump walked back his threat, opting for a more cooperative tone. This back and forth between the NATO allies, although not new, is complicating the US's planned withdrawal from northern Syria. Courtney Kealy
January 18, 2019
