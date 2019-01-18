BizTech Share

May invites all parties to map a way forward

British Prime Minister Theresa May has narrowly survived a vote of no-confidence in her government. In a rare show of unity, all of her own MPs supported her, just a day after they rejected her Brexit deal. She says she'll now work with politicians from other parties to try to find common ground for a Brexit deal that they can stomach, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this we spoke to Iain Begg in London. He's a professorial research fellow at the European Institute at the London School of Economics and Political Science. #Brexit #May #UnitedKingdom