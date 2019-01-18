BizTech Share

US prosecutors open criminal probe into Huawei

China's chief trade negotiator will head to the US in two weeks for the latest round of talks aimed at ending the trade war between the two countries. But reports US authorities are pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant, Huawei, could stifle negotiations. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Washington lawmakers are also gearing-up to punish Huawei and other Chinese tech firms.