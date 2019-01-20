World Share

China Bird Poaching: Local group takes on poachers in Beijing

Poaching is a major threat to wild birds worldwide and despite tougher enforcement in China, it's still a big problem. Many birds end up caged and traded on the black market, where conservationists say some species can fetch up to tens of thousands of dollars. But as Samantha Vadas in Beijing found out, a group of locals are trying to put a stop to it.