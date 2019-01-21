What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Macedonia Name Dispute: Violent clashes in Greece as thousands protest

In Athens, protests have taken place outside parliament over last year's deal between Greece and Macedonia. People are deeply divided over the agreement, in which Macedonia said it would change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia. In exchange, Greece will drop its objections to the Balkan country joining NATO and the European Union. Craig Vermay reports. #Macedonia #MacedoniaNameDispute #Greece