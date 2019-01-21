POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Jordan Economy: Austerity measures spur months of protests
02:41
World

Jordan is relying on loans to keep its struggling economy going. The IMF has provided 1.2 billion dollars at low interest rates and urged the international community to offer more aid. Jordan has a high public debt and has taken in millions of refugees from conflicts in the region. As Rahul Radhakrishnan reports from Amman, it's all taken a toll on ordinary Jordanians. #Jordan #JordanEconomy #Refugees
January 21, 2019
