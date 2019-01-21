POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
05:41
BizTech
Tesla sheds workforce |Money Talks
2018 was Tesla's most successful year since it was founded 15-years ago.. but the electric car maker is now facing mounting price pressures. The firm has announced its axing thousands of jobs worldwide.. with CEO Elon Musk saying the company needs to cut costs and grow profits in the long-term. Santosh Rao joins us from New York City. He's the Head of Research at merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners #ElonMusk #ElectricCar #Tesla
January 21, 2019
