12:19
World
Is Mnangagwa’s rule in Zimbabwe reminiscent of Robert Mugabe’s regime?
Hundreds of people have been detained, and several have been killed during protests after the government more than doubled the price of fuel overnight. It was supposed to ease the burden on Zimbabwe's struggling economy. Instead it’s fueled unrest on the streets. Guests: Bright Matonga Zimbabwe's former deputy information minister Berhan Taye Author and leader of Access Now's #KeepItOn campaign #Zimbabwe #FuelPrices #Africa
January 22, 2019
