World Share

What did Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch achieve in Syria?

In January last year, the Turkish Armed Forces entered the Afrin region in northern Syria, with the aim to evict the YPG. For decades, its parent organization, the PKK has waged an armed insurgency inside Turkey, a conflict which has killed tens of thousands of people. Two months into Operation Olive Branch, the terror group was forced out of Afrin. Yet on Sunday, Turkish authorities suspect the group was behind a bombing in the city which killed three civilians. But Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it won't deter his nation's fight against terror. Guests: Murat Aslan Former Turkish Armed Forces official Peter Galbraith Former US ambassador Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of People Demand Change Kevork Almassian Founder of Syriana Analysis #Syria #Afrin #OperationOliveBranch