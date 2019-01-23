POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Government Shutdown: Unpaid federal workers turn to charity for food
It has now been a month since the government shutdown started in the United States. The government shutdown is the longest in the US history, and affecting around 800,000 federal workers nationwide. Many of them are turning to charity, some for the first time, to help make ends meet. The Capital Area Food Bank, operating in Washington DC, has reported a twenty percent increase in demand for meals. From Washington, Harry Horton has the story. #US #GovernmentShutdown #Washington
January 23, 2019
