POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Gillette’s new ad a #MeToo moment?
12:15
World
Is Gillette’s new ad a #MeToo moment?
Gillette is under fire from both critics and supporters of the MeToo movement, for an ad seemingly aimed at promoting better behavior among men. Critics say the minute and a half film vilifies all men as chauvinists. Others argue that Gillette's parent company is trying to monetize the MeToo movement. Guests: James Millar Political commentator and author of 'Dads Don't Babysit' Michael Buchanan Leader of the UK's Justice for Men and Boys party
January 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?