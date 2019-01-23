World Share

Is Gillette’s new ad a #MeToo moment?

Gillette is under fire from both critics and supporters of the MeToo movement, for an ad seemingly aimed at promoting better behavior among men. Critics say the minute and a half film vilifies all men as chauvinists. Others argue that Gillette's parent company is trying to monetize the MeToo movement. Guests: James Millar Political commentator and author of 'Dads Don't Babysit' Michael Buchanan Leader of the UK's Justice for Men and Boys party