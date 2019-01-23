What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Kuril Islands dispute | Diplomatic standoff between China and Canada | Boys will be boys?

The leaders of Russia and Japan enter talks to finally end hostilities from Word War Two. But could a dispute over the Kuril Islands upend the diplomacy? Also, China and Canada are locked in a diplomatic dispute. Are innocent people being jailed in a game of political chess? And, we debate why some think Gillette overstepped with a new ad. #Gillette #GilletteAd #MeToo