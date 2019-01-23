POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Russia and Japan be able to resolve their historical hostilities?
15:17
World
Will Russia and Japan be able to resolve their historical hostilities?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to broker a peace deal harkening back to World War Two. Talks over Kuril Islands could end long-held hostilities, but are sparking protests at home. Guests: James Brown Political science professor Temple University Tamerlan Abdikeev Founder Invero Advisors Anna Kireeva Associate professor Moscow State Institute of International Relations #Russia #Japan #Asia
January 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?