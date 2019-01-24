POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mexico’s Pipeline Explosion | Global Inequality Rising | Aid on fire
Families in Mexico desperately search for their loved ones after a state-owned pipeline exploded, killing at least 90 people. But who's to blame? Also, Oxfam says the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. But is a higher tax on the wealthy the answer? And millions of Palestinians require aid, but is a US counter terrorism law preventing them from getting it? #Mexico #MexicoPipeline #PipelineExplosion
January 24, 2019
