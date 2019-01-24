POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Do counter-terror laws hamper international charities?
15:16
World
Do counter-terror laws hamper international charities?
Billions of people around the world need aid. But providing the help required isn't as easy as it used to be. According to several NGO’s including Norwegian People's Aid, that’s because of US counter-terrorism legislation. The charity was found guilty of illegally helping terrorists in Palestine, and was forced to settle with the US government for more than two million dollars. Right now the US law called the False Claims Act stipulates, that any NGO that applies for US funding must agree not to provide for groups sanctioned by Washington. That includes Hamas. But how do you help Palestinians in Gaza while avoiding Hamas, who run the place? #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas
January 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?