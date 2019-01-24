POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IT WAS A CULT! How Elizabeth Holmes fooled the world with her $900 million scam!
25:54
BizTech
The rise and fall of ‘the next Steve Jobs’ – Elizabeth Holmes - and her company, Theranos. Expert in the psychology of financial decisions - Hersh Shefrin - tells the Nexus that Theranos was driven by groupthink! A workplace phenomena where staff religiously echoed their leader’s psychology without question! And a former neighbor of hers talks about the secrecy and bullying of the Theranos legal team! Nexus with Matthew Moore. #ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #SocialIssues
January 24, 2019
