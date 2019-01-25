POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia’s enduring crisis | Bangladesh fighting for wages | Questioning call-out culture
Tunisia’s enduring crisis | Bangladesh fighting for wages | Questioning call-out culture
Before Tunisians rose up for freedom, they were fighting for jobs. But could an economic crisis be putting Tunisia's progress at risk? Also, Bangladeshis are demanding higher wages. We ask if protests will improve the lives of the people who make clothes for global giants. And, we debate whether the internet jumped to the wrong conclusions on the Covington Catholic student’s viral video. #MagaKid #Tunisia #Trump
January 25, 2019
