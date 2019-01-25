World Share

The pioneering works of Walt Disney | Cinema | Showcase

Walt Elias Disney is the man behind countless classic animations that have been part of our childhood for generations. Each production that materialised from his imagination also dramatically innovated cinema. Produced by Disney himself in 1961, the award-winning and still highly-regarded cartoon '101 Dalmatians' is nearing sixty. So, to acknowledge this, we're bringing you the story of one man's battle to revolutionize an artform that was once seen solely as kids entertainment. #Disney #Animation #Showcase