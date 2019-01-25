POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Tunisia’s democracy at risk?
15:44
World
Is Tunisia’s democracy at risk?
Critics of Tunisia’s government say their country could fail, eight years after a revolution brought them democratic freedoms. A government minister joins our panel to push back against the argument that the country isn’t making progress Guests: Ahmed Gaaloul Tunisian Secretary of State for Sport Radwan Masmoudi President of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy Khaled Diab Author, journalist and political analyst
January 25, 2019
