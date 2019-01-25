POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela on Edge: US plans to cut Maduro's sources of revenue
02:36
World
Venezuela on Edge: US plans to cut Maduro's sources of revenue
Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido says he might consider granting amnesty to President Nicolas Maduro and his allies if they 'help return Venezuela to democracy'. Dozens of nations, including the United States, have backed Guaido after he was sworn in as interim president by the National Assembly. Meanwhile the US says it may cut off Maduro's oil revenue and redirect money to the country's opposition leader. Christine Pirovolakis has more. #Maduro, #Venezuela, #US
January 25, 2019
