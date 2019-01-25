World Share

Macedonia Name Deal: Greek parliament approves Macedonia name change

After a 38 hour debate, and by a narrow margin, members of the Greek parliament have voted to approve renaming Macedonia. It's a significant moment in both countries' recent history, and means the Greek veto objecting to Macedonia joining Nato and the EU, will be lifted. But despite heavy rain, protesters gathered outside Greece's parliament to voice their anger. Iolo ap Dafydd reports.