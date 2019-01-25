POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Shutdown: Agreement reached to end shutdown till 15th Feb
02:13
World
US Shutdown: Agreement reached to end shutdown till 15th Feb
800 thousand federal workers here in the US will finally get some relief, after the longest government shutdown in the nation's history. Well, at least temporarily. The Senate just passed a spending bill that will re-open federal agencies for the next three weeks. In that time, Democrats and Republicans will try and reach an agreement on the shutdown's biggest sticking point - President Trump's border wall with Mexico. But can we expect some sort of bi-partisan agreement? Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more. #US #DonaldTrump #GovernmentShutdown
January 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?