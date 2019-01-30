POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OIC Charities Summit: Red Crescent and Red Cross to work together
02:22
World
OIC Charities Summit: Red Crescent and Red Cross to work together
According to the UN, more than 135 million people across the globe are in need of humanitarian aid. They're victims of forced migration, war, natural disasters and other crises. Over the next four days, the Red Cross and Red Crescent charities from 57 countries will discuss ways to work together to provide faster and more efficient services around the world. As Shamim Chowdhury explains, the meeting in Istanbul is the first of its kind. #UN #RedCrescent #Istanbul
January 30, 2019
