Mexico launches programmes to fight fuel theft | Money Talks

More than a week after a blast at a pipeline in Mexico's Hidalgo state, the relatives of the 97 victims are still searching for their remains - and for answers. The government says it's taking steps to prevent future explosions, but as Jacob Brown reports, improving the country's outdated energy infrastructure could be easier said than done. We unpacked this issue with TRT World's editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, who spoke to us from Paris. #Mexico #Pipeline #Hidalgo
January 29, 2019
