Filipino Muslims vote for greater autonomy | Money Talks
Parts of the southern Philippines have voted overwhelmingly for greater autonomy for millions of Muslims in the majority Christian nation. The referendum result could bring an end to decades of violence that have killed more than 120,000 people, and prevented the region from reaching its economic potential. Paolo Montecillo reports. Money Talks spoke to Sayed El-Masry. He's the Organisation for Islamic Co-operation's former special envoy for the peace process in the Southern Philippines. #Muslims #Philippines #FilipinoMuslims
January 29, 2019
