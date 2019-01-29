Malaysian police raid office of Goldman Sach's law firm | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaysian officials have raided the offices of the law firm that represents Goldman Sachs in the country. The investment bank has apologised for its role in the 1MDB scandal but authorities say it must pay back the money it helped siphon off from the public development fund. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with Malaysia's deputy minister for industries, Shansul Iskandar in Istanbul and began by asking him how the government plans to repatriate the money stolen from the 1MDB fund. #1MDB #Malaysia #GoldmanSach
January 29, 2019
