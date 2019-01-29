POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela’s face-off | South Korea’s ‘outsiders’ | The Asian future
55:03
World
Venezuela’s face-off | South Korea’s ‘outsiders’ | The Asian future
Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro stands defiant, after opposition leader, Juan Guaido declares himself president. Did the US stage a coup? Also, we go to South Korea, for the first installment in our special series, and ask why so many there want refugees out. And, is Asia set to reshape the world as we know it? We speak to Parag Khanna, an author and academic who argues the future of the world is Asian. #Asia #JuanGuaido #Venezuela
January 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?