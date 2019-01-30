World Share

Brexit Battle: May to ask EU to reopen Brexit deal

The Brexit saga continues. British members of parliament voted in favour of two amendments concerning Britain's withdrawal from the EU. One seeks to avoid a NO DEAL Brexit. The other will have Prime Minister Teresa May renegotiating the controversial Irish back stop with EU leaders, that's designed to keep the Irish border open. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would ask the EU to reopen negotiations. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay