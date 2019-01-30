POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Dam Collapse: 84 people killed, more than 200 missing
Brazil Dam Collapse: 84 people killed, more than 200 missing
In Brazil, five people have been arrested, three of whom are employees of the mining company, Vale, which is co-operating with the investigation into why one of its dams collapsed on Friday, killing at least 84 people. More than 200 are still missing, and while the economic and environmental cost will take time to assess, the human cost is the biggest price. Mia Alberti reports from the scene. #Brazil #DamCollapse #Flood
January 30, 2019
