Has the Taliban beaten the United States?
23:01
World
Has the Taliban beaten the United States?
The Afghan Taliban has gone from governing Afghanistan, to hiding in caves from the US military, to negotiating a peace deal 17 years after the US invasion. So, did the Taliban win the war? Guests: Javid Faisal Former Deputy Spokesman for Afghanistan's Chief Executive David Sedney Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Ahmad Murid Partaw Former Afghan Senior Representative to US Central Command #Taliban #USTaliban #AfghanTaliban
January 30, 2019
