US sanctions state-owned oil firm PDVSA | Money Talks
The United States is increasing pressure on the Venezuelan president to step down by imposing new sanctions on the country's state-owned oil company. Washington has frozen $7B of its assets, but Russia has slammed the sanctions as illegal. The Trump administration is also refusing to rule out military intervention to remove President Nicolas Maduro. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined us from Paris for analysis. #Venezuela #Maduro #NicolasMaduro
January 30, 2019
