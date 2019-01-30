BizTech Share

California utility PG&E files for bankruptcy| Money Talks

The financial cost of the deadliest wildfires in California's history is continuing to climb. America's largest utility, PG&E, has been blamed for the biggest of the blazes, and mounting liabilities have prompted the firm to file for bankruptcy. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, politics could get in the way of preventing and responding to similar disasters. For more on this we were joined by energy analyst Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report, from Villanova in Pennsylvania. #PG&E #CaliforniaWildfires #wildfires