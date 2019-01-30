POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California utility PG&E files for bankruptcy| Money Talks
06:18
BizTech
California utility PG&E files for bankruptcy| Money Talks
The financial cost of the deadliest wildfires in California's history is continuing to climb. America's largest utility, PG&E, has been blamed for the biggest of the blazes, and mounting liabilities have prompted the firm to file for bankruptcy. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, politics could get in the way of preventing and responding to similar disasters. For more on this we were joined by energy analyst Stephen Schork, editor of The Schork Report, from Villanova in Pennsylvania. #PG&E #CaliforniaWildfires #wildfires
January 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?