Venezuela in Turmoil: Maduro and Guaido renew calls for support
Venezuela in Turmoil: Maduro and Guaido renew calls for support
The support of Venezuela's military may eventually decide who leads the country. The Armed Forces currently support president Nicolas Maduro, but the self-declared president Juan Guaido is trying to change their minds. As Maduro rules out an early presidential election, Guaido claims the opposition has had clandestine meetings with the army. For the past week, people on the streets have shown their support for both men, and the UN says 40 people have died during the demonstrations. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido
January 31, 2019
