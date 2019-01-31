World Share

The Bauhaus movement turns 100 | Modern Art | Showcase

With its industrial outlook and minimalist approach, the emergence of Germany's Bauhaus movement shook the foundations of the art world in 1919. It also helped pioneer much of the design we now take for granted in the modern world. One hundred years of Bauhaus is being celebrated with events throughout Germany. TRT World's Ira Spitzer went to Berlin to see for himself. #Bauhaus #Bauhaus100 #Showcase