Muslim Mindanao votes for change in historic referendum

It's taken decades, but Muslim Mindanao in the southern Philippines, is very close to gaining autonomy. It's one of the few predominantly Muslim areas in the country, and for years separatists have demanded self-rule. Last week, they finally got the referendum they were fighting for. Nearly three million people went to the polls and the vast majority voted for change. The region will soon be known as Bangsamoro. Many hoped the vote would end a conflict that's killed more than one hundred thousand people. But within a week of the ballots being cast, Mindanao was once again the scene of death. Natalie Poyhonen #BangsamoroVote #2019BangsamoroPlebiscite