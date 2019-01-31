World Share

Why have Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians more than doubled in two years?

The UN says attacks instigated by Jewish settlers has risen more than 150% since 2016. Hamdi Naasan was one of those victims. Naasan was shot and killed by settlers. The UN says that Israel's security forces were nearby, but took two hours to take action. An international observer force called the T-I-P-H, or the Temporary International Presence in Hebron, has been stationed in the West Bank city for 20 years to create a sense of security for Palestinians. But Israel has now asked them to leave, which critics say violates the Oslo Accords. The Palestinian Authority has called on the UN to step in, fearing even more attacks on their people. Guests: Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy director of the Kohelet Policy Forum, Issa Amro Co-founder of Youth Against Settlements #PalestineIsrael #Palestine #Israel