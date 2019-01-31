US Polar Vortex: Cold closes schools, cancels flights

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least eight people have died in arctic weather conditions in the US, as temperatures in some areas plummeted to record levels. It was minus 30 celsius in Chicago, and minus 54 in North Dakota. States of emergency have been declared across the Mid West, with businesses and shops closed and hundreds of millions of Americans shivering through the extreme cold snap. Natasha Hussein reports. #PolarVortex #US #Dakota
January 31, 2019
