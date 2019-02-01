POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: Starvation continues amid reports of stolen aid
The War in Yemen: Starvation continues amid reports of stolen aid
The UN says the war in Yemen has produced one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. In December, at peace talks in Sweden, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-supported government agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Hudaida. It's where almost all of the country's aid arrives. But as Obaida Hitto reports, the people of Yemen now face a new challenge. #Yemen, #Hudaida, #HumanitarianAid
February 1, 2019
