What do transgender soldiers think of Trump's military ban?

The US Supreme Court lifted an injunction, allowing President Donald Trump's ban on trans people serving in the military to come into force. Trump first announced the move on Twitter, citing medical costs and disruption. The order dismantles an Obama-era policy which allowed transgender people to openly serve in the armed forces, and receive medical care. Activists say it's another example of Trump's discriminatory agenda against the LGBT community. Guest: Brynn Tannehill Former US Navy pilot and author of 'Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Trans