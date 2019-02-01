World Share

South Korea’s Chaebol Woes

South Korea's unemployment rate has climbed to its highest level since 2010, bucking the trend in other developed countries. It's a particular problem for President Moon, the so-called 'jobs president', who campaigned on a promise to boost the livelihood of ordinary Koreans left out of the economic boom enjoyed by wealthy family-run conglomerates called Chaebols, like Hyundai. Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Seoul. #Samsung #Hyundai #Chaebol