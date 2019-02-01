World Share

Could rising unemployment bring down South Korea's president?

The jobless rate in South Korea is at an eight year high. President Moon Jae-in's approval ratings have dropped to 42 percent, the lowest since his inauguration. We debate whether rising unemployment could lead to the downfall of South Korea's leader. Guests: Justin Fendos Biotechnology professor at Dongseo University Robert Kelly Political science professor at Pusan National University #SouthKorea #unemployment #MoonJae-in